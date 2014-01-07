Homeless woman dies of exposure in Opelousas

A homeless woman died from exposure to cold weather in St. Landry Parish, authorities said.

The woman was found behind a fire station in Opelousas at 7 a.m. Monday.

The identity of the victim is being withheld unit the family if notified.

"We really try to make sure they understand the dangers of the elements and we do what we can to seek shelter for them," said Opelousas Police Chief Perry Gallow. "But again, the individual has to be willing."