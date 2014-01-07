Authorities ask for help identifying suspect

Authorities said this car was driven by a man who is wanted in connection with a theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sulphur Police at 337-527-4536. (Source: Sulphur Police)

The Sulphur Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a credit card theft.

Sgt. Jason Gully said the suspect stole a credit card from Lowe's Home Improvement in Sulphur and used it at the Longhorn Truck and Car Plaza in Vinton on Dec. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Trey Mancuso at 337-527-4536.

