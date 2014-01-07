Authorities ask for help identifying suspect - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities ask for help identifying suspect

Posted By Michael Cooper
This man is wanted in connection with a recent theft, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sulphur Police at 337-527-4536. (Source: Sulphur Police) This man is wanted in connection with a recent theft, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sulphur Police at 337-527-4536. (Source: Sulphur Police)
SULPHUR, LA -

The Sulphur Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a credit card theft.

Sgt. Jason Gully said the suspect stole a credit card from Lowe's Home Improvement in Sulphur and used it at the Longhorn Truck and Car Plaza in Vinton on Dec. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Trey Mancuso at 337-527-4536.

