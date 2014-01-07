School closure discussion by CPSB bumped to later date

Discussion on the possibility of closing three schools in Calcasieu Parish, to help close a projected $10 million budget shortfall for 2014-2015, has been bumped to a later date.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board was set to discuss the closure options of Reynaud Middle, John F. Kennedy Elementary and Ralph Wilson Elementary on Tuesday, January 14.

However, Calcasieu Parish School officials stated Tuesday, January 7 that "CPSB members will schedule a special-called meeting to allow for ample time to discuss December's budget committee's recommendations. The meeting is expected to take place in the next two weeks. Once an exact date and time is determined, district officials will post the information on CPSB's website."

Originally, Reynaud Middle, Ralph Wilson Elementary and T.H. Watkins were being considered, but at a December CPSB meeting, members removed Watkins and added JFK Elementary in its place.

