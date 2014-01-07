Astros Caravan Visiting Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Astros Caravan Visiting Lake Charles

Posted By Michael Cooper
The Houston Astros Caravan stopped in Lake Charles Tuesday.

From 10:30-11:30 a.m., city officials and Astros representatives met at the Civic Center for a flag-raising ceremony. Houston pitchers Josh Fields and Josh Zeid, first baseman Brett Wallace and radio color analyst Steve Sparks joined former Astros outfielder James Mouton and Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach.

From 2:15-3:15 p.m., the Astros met fans at the Chick-Fil-A on Nelson Road.

The tour, sponsored by Academy Sports and Blue Bell, will include stops in 31 cities.

At each stop, fans and local officials will help Astros players and staff raise a flag over the cities that make up "Astros Country," as the team gears up for spring training and the 2014 season. A full list of the stops is available at www.astros.com/caravan.

 

