Man turns yard into winter wonderland

There's something a little different about Philip Guzzino's house in Lake Charles this morning: it has snow on it.

Beginning at 11 p.m. on Monday, Guzzino took advantage of the Lake Area's cool temps by pumping 5 to 10 gallons of water per minute onto his house, lawn, palm trees and more. He says it's the same way ski resorts keep snow on their slopes.



Guzzino is a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, and he says it took him about 5 years to perfect his snow-making formula.



Snowball fights and cell phones were out in full force in today's very small snow storm. Guzzino even helped his son Mike attempt to ski across the lawn.



Although many residents of Southwest Louisiana have taken their Christmas decor down, Philip Guzzino will have to wait for the snow to melt.

