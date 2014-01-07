Man accused of domestic abuse battery for fourth time - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crime Roundup: Man charged with domestic abuse battery for fourth time

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
Jonathan Lynn Daigle. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Jonathan Lynn Daigle. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 36-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with fourth-offense domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Jonathan Lynn Daigle was arrested Monday afternoon by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Daigle was released about an hour later after posting a $20,000 bond.

No other information is available at this time.

 

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Tiffany Ann Wiggins, 29, Lake Charles: two counts of simple burglary, theft under $500, unauthorized use of an access card under $500. Bond: $127,500.

• Matthew J. Begnaud, 29, Sulphur: simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of theft over $500. Bond: $75,000.

• Catlin Isiah January, 22, Lake Charles: attempted obstruction of justice, probation violation. Bond: $53,000.

• Christopher Blane Devillier, 34, Lake Charles: theft over $1,500.

 

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly