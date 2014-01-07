Crime Roundup: Man charged with domestic abuse battery for fourth time

A 36-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with fourth-offense domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Jonathan Lynn Daigle was arrested Monday afternoon by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Daigle was released about an hour later after posting a $20,000 bond.

No other information is available at this time.

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Tiffany Ann Wiggins, 29, Lake Charles: two counts of simple burglary, theft under $500, unauthorized use of an access card under $500. Bond: $127,500.

• Matthew J. Begnaud, 29, Sulphur: simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of theft over $500. Bond: $75,000.

• Catlin Isiah January, 22, Lake Charles: attempted obstruction of justice, probation violation. Bond: $53,000.

• Christopher Blane Devillier, 34, Lake Charles: theft over $1,500.

