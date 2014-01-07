Sulphur Centennial events announced

On Tuesday, Mayor Chris Duncan with the City of Sulphur announced several upcoming events honoring Sulphur's Centennial Celebration, which will be held March 13-16.

Among the activities unveiled were a parade, an old time rodeo at the West Cal Arena, demonstrations featuring traditional soap making, blacksmithing and cooking, a kids zone and more.

The centennial festival will include several free concerts in Heritage Square. Performers will include John Michael Montgomery and Smash Mouth as well as local musicians.

The official date of Sulphur's centennial will fall on April 17, 2014. However, city officials will observe the centennial on March 13-16 due to local Easter celebrations.

In honor of the city's centennial, the Sulphur City Hall will have available for purchase commemorative t-shirts, posters and copies of a collected memoir book featuring local citizens. A 2.5 inch coin celebrating the city's centennial and featuring Herman Frasch will also be available for $20 each at city hall.

An 8-foot by 10-foot quilt featuring historical photos of Sulphur will also be auctioned off as part of the Centennial Celebration.

For more information on these events or to purchase Centennial memorabilia, contact the Sulphur City Hall at 337-527-4550.

A Facebook page with information on the Sulphur Centennial is available HERE.

