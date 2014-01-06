Kevin Hardy named SLC Player of the Week

By McNeese SID Matthew Bonnette

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese State junior guard Kevin Hardy has been named this week's Southland Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week following a stellar week that saw the Cowboys defeat Southeastern Louisiana and New Orleans in the opening week of conference play.

Hardy, a Lake Charles native (St. Louis H.S.), averaged 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in last week's 69-60 win over SLU and 82-69 victory over UNO.

He started the week off with a 17 point, nine rebound outing against SLU. He dished out seven assists and blocked three shots and had three steals in the game. Two days later, he scored 23 points in a win over the Privateers.

Hardy connected on 14 of 19 from the floor (73.7 percent) and hit 12 of 13 from the free throw line (92.3 percent).

For the season, Hardy ranks second on the team and is 18th in the league in scoring (12.4 ppg) and is eighth in the SLC in rebounding (6.8). He's also tied for third in the Southland in steals per game (2.0), ninth in assists (3.2 apg), 11th in blocked shots (1.1) and 18th in field goal shooting (48.1 percent). He ranks second in the conference in minutes played with a 34.9 average.

The Cowboys (4-10, 2-0) are out to their first 2-0 league start since the conference championship 2011-12 season. McNeese will be back in action on Thursday when it visits Sam Houston State (9-5, 1-1) at 7:45 and will wrap up the week at Lamar (1-13, 0-2) on Saturday at 6.