Color Vibe 5K set for Jan. 11

The Color Vibe 5K will be held January 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Registration is $43 through January 9. Late registration for the race is $46 until January 10 and $50 on the day of the race. Registration is available online HERE.



Entry fees include a t-shirt and a color pack. Race packets may be picked up on the day of the race.

To volunteer to assist at the event, click HERE.



