Crime Roundup: Three Lake Charles men charged with DWI

Three Lake Charles men were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with DWI, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Clint Allen Bram, 35, was stopped by the McNeese State Police Department near the intersection of Common and College streets. Bram was charged with fourth-offense DWI and was released Sunday afternoon after posting a $25,250 bond.

Britt Keith Mckinney, 33, was stopped by state police while driving east on Interstate 210. Mckinney was charged with third-offense DWI, speeding, driving with a suspended license and refusal to submit to a chemical test. He remained in jail Monday on a $18,000 bond.

Steven Micheal Molina, 34, was stopped by state police while on Broad Street near I-210. Molina was charged with second-offense DWI, driving with a suspended license, expired license plate, failure to secure registration and a probation violation. He was released later Saturday after posting a $11,500 bond.

Three face weapon, drug charges

Three men were arrested early Sunday morning at a gentleman's club on U.S. 90 in Lake Charles, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Jacoby Scott Deville, of Lake Charles; Willie S. Lastrapes, of Vinton; and Roderick Lamar Anderson, of Houston; were arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deville, 28; Lastrapes, 32; and Anderson, 22; were charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon in presence of drugs, possession of a weapon on premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet, drug possession with intent to distribute, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was pending for all three men.

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Billy Paul Simien, 27, Welsh: theft $500 to $1,500, two counts of monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $30,000.

• Ezekiel Alexander Jr., 27, Lake Charles: theft $500 to $1,500, monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $20,000.

• Jesse David Clem Jr.: third-offense marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500.

• David Lee Jenkins, 45, Lake Charles: possession of stolen things. Bond: $10,000.

• Prentice Rovera Arnold, 37, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Sharanda Kay Arabie, 42, Sulphur: aggravated second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.