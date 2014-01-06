Former teacher pleads not guilty to sex crimes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former teacher pleads not guilty to sex crimes

Posted By Michael Cooper
Lance Lee Duhon. (Source: Louisiana State Police) Lance Lee Duhon. (Source: Louisiana State Police)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A former Sam Houston High School teacher on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

Lance Lee Duhon, 37, was arrested in April following an investigation by state police. Duhon was terminated Aug. 28, according to Calcasieu Parish School Board Public Information Office Kirby Smith.

In a news release issued at the time of his arrest, state police said Duhon admitted to having inappropriate contact with the girl, and the girl alleged that she was involved in a sexual relationship with Duhon.

Duhon, of Lake Charles, was released shortly after his arrest after posting an $11,000 bond.

If convicted, Duhon faces up to a $6,000 fine and 7 and a half years in prison.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 5. You can read the story about Duhon's arrest HERE.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

