Former teacher pleads not guilty to sex crimes

A Sam Houston High School teacher is accused of inappropriate contact with a student. According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, on Thursday, investigators with the department's Bureau of

Calcasieu Parish School Board officials claim there are policies in place to protect students and that those policies are strictly followed. An investigation by KPLC shows that may not be true.

KPLC Investigation: Calcasieu school board may not be following own rules

A former Sam Houston High School teacher on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

Lance Lee Duhon, 37, was arrested in April following an investigation by state police. Duhon was terminated Aug. 28, according to Calcasieu Parish School Board Public Information Office Kirby Smith.

In a news release issued at the time of his arrest, state police said Duhon admitted to having inappropriate contact with the girl, and the girl alleged that she was involved in a sexual relationship with Duhon.

Duhon, of Lake Charles, was released shortly after his arrest after posting an $11,000 bond.

If convicted, Duhon faces up to a $6,000 fine and 7 and a half years in prison.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 5. You can read the story about Duhon's arrest HERE.

