CPSO releases results of holiday robbery prevention efforts

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released the results of the Annual Robbery Prevention Mobilization (RPM) efforts from November 29 to December 26, 2013, at the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office were at the mall in marked ATV's and patrol cars in the parking lot, seven days a week from noon until one hour past mall closing.

The CPSO Mobile Command Center was located in the front parking lot of the mall on Prien Lake Road. 

"Deputies, who were wearing orange Sheriff's Office traffic vests during the evening hours, were available to assist shoppers with such things as helping them find their car, jump starting their car if the battery is dead, changing a flat, assisting employees and shoppers by walking them to their car after dark, or any other assistance they can provide," said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, in a news release.

During the program, deputies responded to a number of incidents, including:

  • 1,780  assistance calls
  • 2  medical emergencies
  • 1,087  total business checks
  • 4 misdemeanor thefts
  • 29   suspicious persons
  • 23   suspicious vehicles
  • 10  misdemeanor summons / arrests
  • 4   fights
  • 8   vehicle-traffic related incidents

"CPSO deputies worked this special detail to provide assistance to the public during the busy holiday season," said Myers. "They were not hired by the mall or nor were they doing security for the mall. However, the presence of law enforcement on the premises is expected to deter crime in the parking lot."

This is the tenth year the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has engaged in this program.

