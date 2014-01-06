Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival set for Jan. 10-11 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival set for Jan. 10-11

(Source: Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival) (Source: Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival)
(Source: Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival) (Source: Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival)
(Source: Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival) (Source: Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival)
CAMERON, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival will be held January 10-11 in downtown Cameron. The festival honors the fur and wildlife industry in Louisiana.

A full schedule of events can be found HERE. All events will be held at the fairgrounds, located at the Pat's of Cameron.

Activities will include a gumbo cook-off, nutria skinning, oyster shucking, duck and goose calling, trap shooting and carnival rides. A parade will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., with lineup beginning at Cameron Construction Yard.

Live music during the festival will be provided by Geno Delafose & The French Rockin' Boogie, followed by Bag of Donuts.

Festival pageants have already been held, but more information on festival royalty is available HERE.

Ice chests and outside food or beverages will not be allowed on the fairgrounds.

The Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival was first held in 1955.

Cookbooks from the 2012 and 2013 Fur and Wildlife Festivals are available for purchase at Cameron Parish Library locations. The 2012 edition is $10, and the 2013 edition is $15.

For more information, visit http://lafurandwildlifefestival.com/index.htm or contact festival officials HERE.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly