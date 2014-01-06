Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival set for Jan. 10-11

The Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival will be held January 10-11 in downtown Cameron. The festival honors the fur and wildlife industry in Louisiana.

A full schedule of events can be found HERE. All events will be held at the fairgrounds, located at the Pat's of Cameron.

Activities will include a gumbo cook-off, nutria skinning, oyster shucking, duck and goose calling, trap shooting and carnival rides. A parade will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., with lineup beginning at Cameron Construction Yard.

Live music during the festival will be provided by Geno Delafose & The French Rockin' Boogie, followed by Bag of Donuts.

Festival pageants have already been held, but more information on festival royalty is available HERE.



Ice chests and outside food or beverages will not be allowed on the fairgrounds.

The Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival was first held in 1955.



Cookbooks from the 2012 and 2013 Fur and Wildlife Festivals are available for purchase at Cameron Parish Library locations. The 2012 edition is $10, and the 2013 edition is $15.

For more information, visit http://lafurandwildlifefestival.com/index.htm or contact festival officials HERE.

