Detective with St. Mary Sheriff's Office named Deputy of Month - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Detective with St. Mary Sheriff's Office named Deputy of the Month

Sheriff Mark Hebert (left) and Detective Gilbert Blanchard (right). (Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office) Sheriff Mark Hebert (left) and Detective Gilbert Blanchard (right). (Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)
ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The following is a news release from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office:

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert would like to recognize Detective Gilbert Blanchard for his outstanding service to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Blanchard worked as lead detective on three of four homicides investigated by St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office in 2013.

Through his hard work and experience, Blanchard solved each murder and completed coinciding paperwork while also training and educating others in homicide investigation.

Because of his exemplary work, Blanchard was nominated and chosen as Deputy of the Month for November 2013.

Sheriff Mark Hebert said, "Blanchard is commended for his dedication to the law enforcement profession and his commitment to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office and the community it serves."  

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly