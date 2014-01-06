Detective with St. Mary Sheriff's Office named Deputy of the Month

The following is a news release from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office:

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert would like to recognize Detective Gilbert Blanchard for his outstanding service to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Blanchard worked as lead detective on three of four homicides investigated by St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office in 2013.

Through his hard work and experience, Blanchard solved each murder and completed coinciding paperwork while also training and educating others in homicide investigation.

Because of his exemplary work, Blanchard was nominated and chosen as Deputy of the Month for November 2013.

Sheriff Mark Hebert said, "Blanchard is commended for his dedication to the law enforcement profession and his commitment to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office and the community it serves."