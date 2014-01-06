Calcasieu libraries announce programs for Jan. 12-18

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following programs for January 12-18:



Programs for adults:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Central Library Book Club: 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15. The book club meets on the third Wednesday of each month. Join us as we discuss "Before Women had Wings" by Connie May Fowler.

Computers: Beyond Basics: 1:00 p.m., Thursday January 16. Adults with basic computer experience will expand their proficiency. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Start the New Year with a New Job: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 14. Attendees will learn more about how to land one of the thousands of new industry jobs coming to Southwest Louisiana. Participants will receive a resource guide and information on the 6 steps to industry employment.

It's Cold Outside: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16. Adults will make a yo-yo keychain and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Free Notary Services: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16. Patrons will have the opportunity to have documents notarized for free by a licensed Notary Public. Please bring your photo ID.

Soup's On: 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17. Patrons will celebrate "Soup Month" by enjoying soup provided by the library.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Computer Basics and the Internet: 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 13. Adults will learn the basics of computer operations and viewing the Internet. Registration is required.

Knitting Club for Adults: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14. Adults will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and purl. Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class. Registration is required.

Epps Book Discussion: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16. The book discussion group meets once a month to discuss a book chosen at the previous meeting. Join us as we discuss "The Living Blood" by Tananrive Due.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, January 13. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Healthy Eating Habits: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14. Adults will explore healthy eating.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Perpetual Calendar: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14. Adults will create a one of a kind calendar. Registration is required.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Make Yourself Paper Covered Hangers: 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 13. Adults will make decorative hangers for their home. Please bring your own images and other decorative material that will match your décor. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Digital Devices: 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 13. Adults will learn how to load books and other items onto their digital device.

Start the New Year with a New Job: 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15. Attendees will learn more about how to land one of the thousands of new industry jobs coming to Southwest Louisiana. Participants will receive a resource guide and information on the 6 steps to industry employment.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 13. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 17. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Programs for teenagers:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Anime/Manga Art Contest: During branch hours through January 13. Students and adults who love to draw anime or manga are invited to submit original work. For information on how to enter, visit www.calcasieulibrary.org or call the Central Library Teen Librarian at 721-7121.

Tech Teens: 4:30 p.m., Monday, January 13. Teens who love technology and gadgets will enjoy exploring new and trending technology. Registration is required.

Animanga Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16. Teens who love Anime or Manga will meet to share and learn more about the culture surrounding them. Registration is required.

Teen Advisory Board: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18. The Central Library TAB group will help choose library YA programs, plan new clubs/groups, and give their opinion on what is popular with teens in the community. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Teen Knitting Club: 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 15. Teens will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and purl. Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class. Registration is required.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

YA Book Club: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16. The YA Book Club (grades 6-12) will discuss "Moon over Manifest" by Clare Vanderpool. The next selection, "Anything But Typical" will be handed out.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Spine Crackers Book Club: 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14. Teens will discuss popular titles in young adult literature.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14. The TAB group helps to plan teen programs at the library and participate in community programs.

Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.





Programs for children:



Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 15.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 13.

Story Time: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 14.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Artsy-Art: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14. Tweens (grades 3-5) will listen to a book talk, create an art masterpiece, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday January 15. Children will participate in a Martin Luther King, Jr. story time, create a bird of peace craft, and watch a movie.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Time to Move: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 15. Children will listen to some special books and songs that will get them moving!

Reading for Results: AR Book Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16. Teens and Tweens are invited to join this new book club. Staff will provide an AR level book for reading to discuss at the next meeting. Snacks will be provided.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 15.

Story Time: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15.

Family Movie Friday: 4:00 p.m., Friday, January 17. Families will enjoy a movie and refreshments.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 15.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 15.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

What Would You Do for a Snowboard?: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14. Tweens (grades 3-5) will listen to a book talk and create a snowboarding craft. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 13.

Lego Mania and Games: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18. Children will build with Lego bricks that are provided by the library. Games will also be available to play with.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 9:30 a.m., Thursday, January 16.

Author/Illustrator Peggy Borel: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 16. Local author and illustrator, Peggy Borel, will read from her new book "Teach Me! ABC!" during story time. A book signing will follow.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.