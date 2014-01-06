Bundling up for back-to-school!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The big chill is upon us, and Ben tells me tonight will be the coldest night in quite some time. You can expect an extremely hard freeze with temperatures at or below freezing by 6 p.m. How low will it get overnight? Well, Ben says we could break a record set back in 1924! Look for all the details during Ben's live, local forecast at noon. Remember, you can always access the latest weather info HERE.

And while we're on the subject of weather, we were out and about this morning as kids bundled up for school. How did they fare on this very cold start to the school week?

Also today, a surgeon is among the first in the nation to test Google Glass in a professional setting. He's using it to see a patient's charts and vitals during surgery.

Plus, residents forced to call 9-1-1 for an intruder, but not the type you think. It turns out this intruder was a goat – a goat that refused to give up or back down!

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.