McNeese Men's and Women's Bball recap over UNO victory

Saturday both the McNeese Men's and Women's basketball team hosted the University of New Orleans and it was a successful outcome for both teams.

The men's squad won their second straight game 82-69 and remain undefeated at home. Kevin Hardy had a game high 23 points and LeDrick Eackles scored 22. This is the Cowboys first 2-0 Southland Conference start since the 2011 championship season. 

"It feels good to be 2-0. that was our plan coming off a tough LSU game, just to come out with stronger confidence, and get to 2-0, and try to split on the road for next week." -Hardy

"We building our chemistry, and I think our chemistry right now is clicking at the right time, we are competing to win our conference, and I think we have a good chance at doing that with the talent that we have on this team." -Eackles

As for the Cowgirls, their 82-59 win over UNO improved to an 8-5 record on the season, 1-1 for Southland play. Sophomore Allison Baggett led all players with a game high 22 points, while junior Alaina Verdin had a career high 19 points on the win, and she says this victory really helped the teams overall spirit.

"It felt real food to get this win. I'm hoping like, our teammates we all gained confidence and knowing that we really good and I mean we deserve to get these wins. And we let one slip away, so hopefully we know what it takes to go out there and get a win." -Verdin

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

