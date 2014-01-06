McNeese Men's and Women's Bball recap over UNO victory

Saturday both the McNeese Men's and Women's basketball team hosted the University of New Orleans and it was a successful outcome for both teams.

The men's squad won their second straight game 82-69 and remain undefeated at home. Kevin Hardy had a game high 23 points and LeDrick Eackles scored 22. This is the Cowboys first 2-0 Southland Conference start since the 2011 championship season.





"It feels good to be 2-0. that was our plan coming off a tough LSU game, just to come out with stronger confidence, and get to 2-0, and try to split on the road for next week." -Hardy

"We building our chemistry, and I think our chemistry right now is clicking at the right time, we are competing to win our conference, and I think we have a good chance at doing that with the talent that we have on this team." -Eackles

As for the Cowgirls, their 82-59 win over UNO improved to an 8-5 record on the season, 1-1 for Southland play. Sophomore Allison Baggett led all players with a game high 22 points, while junior Alaina Verdin had a career high 19 points on the win, and she says this victory really helped the teams overall spirit.

"It felt real food to get this win. I'm hoping like, our teammates we all gained confidence and knowing that we really good and I mean we deserve to get these wins. And we let one slip away, so hopefully we know what it takes to go out there and get a win." -Verdin