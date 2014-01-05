Calcasieu Parish libraries offer digital books

If an eReader made its way under the tree this year, it may be a good time to renew your library card.

"We know the iPads and eReaders are one of the more popular devices, so we want to keep up, and so if you got one of those for Christmas, we now offer free eBooks," said Public Information Officer for Calcasieu Parish Public Library, Christy Duhon.

The surrounding parishes work together to buy a wide variety of eBooks and then share the collection, which is 20,000 eBooks and growing.

"We've had over 150,000 downloads so far of our eBooks, that's roughly about 12,000 downloads a month, and it's growing by the day," said Duhon.

But it's the process of checking out a digital book that's not like any library experience before. All that's needed is library card and a pin number. Anyone can then check out from home.

"We have different types for each device," said Duhon. "We have an i-Pad version, Kindle, and audio books."

And remembering to check a book back in is a thing of the past.

"It will automatically -- once the two weeks are up -- erase itself from your account, no late fees," said Duhon.

But even with the popularity of digital books, the library is still a place for those that prefer a paper book.

"The older generation worries about us getting rid of our books, but that's not true, we're just trying to keep up with every generation," said Duhon.

Calcasieu's Central Library offers tech classes every first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. to help those with E-Readers.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.