Coldest night in a long time - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Good Evening,

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom on this COLD Sunday night.

You don't have to step outside to know it's cold. Tonight we will experience some of the coldest weather in SWLA in several years. But it's only going to get colder. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is in tonight with your forecast.

Plus, the Calcasieu Parish Public Library system is keeping up with technology. KPLC's Haley Rush reports on the growing collection of digital offerings for e-readers.

And the New Orleans Saints pulled it out last night in the final seconds of the game to stay alive. Rebecca Cade is on the Sports desk tonight with a full recap.

We'll see you tonight at 10 o'clock (haven't been able to say that in a long time). Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

