Coldest night in a long time

Good Evening,

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom on this COLD Sunday night.

You don't have to step outside to know it's cold. Tonight we will experience some of the coldest weather in SWLA in several years. But it's only going to get colder. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is in tonight with your forecast.

Plus, the Calcasieu Parish Public Library system is keeping up with technology. KPLC's Haley Rush reports on the growing collection of digital offerings for e-readers.

And the New Orleans Saints pulled it out last night in the final seconds of the game to stay alive. Rebecca Cade is on the Sports desk tonight with a full recap.

We'll see you tonight at 10 o'clock (haven't been able to say that in a long time). Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.