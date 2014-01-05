Coldest night in a long time

Good Evening,
Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom on this COLD Sunday night.
You don't have to step outside to know it's cold. Tonight we will experience some of the coldest weather in SWLA in several years. But it's only going to get colder. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is in tonight with your forecast.
Plus, the Calcasieu Parish Public Library system is keeping up with technology. KPLC's Haley Rush reports on the growing collection of digital offerings for e-readers.
And the New Orleans Saints pulled it out last night in the final seconds of the game to stay alive. Rebecca Cade is on the Sports desk tonight with a full recap.
We'll see you tonight at 10 o'clock (haven't been able to say that in a long time). Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.
The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...More >>
