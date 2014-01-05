CPSB schools remain open as scheduled; monitoring current weather conditions

Calcasieu Parish schools will be open Monday, January 6, until further notice.

The CPSB says district officials will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the night and say they have alerted bus drivers to take their time and not rush their routes during morning drop-offs.

In the case of a school closure, CPSB recommends checking the CPSB web site and Facebook page.

