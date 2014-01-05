McNeese Cowgirls Pick Up First SLC Win Against UNO

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse:

LAKE CHARLES-- McNeese junior Alaina Verdin scored a career high 19 points and senior Arianna James grabbed a career high 11 rebounds to lead the Cowgirls in an 82-59 Southland Conference win over UNO here Saturday. The win improved the Cowgirls to 8-5 on the season and evened their conference record to 1-1 on the year. UNO remained winless on the season at 0-13 and 0-2 in league play. Verdin was 5-of-8 from the field and 9-of-13 from the free throw line.

Sophomore Allison Baggett led all players with a game high 22 points. Baggett was 8-of-22 from the field, including two three-pointers. She was perfect from the charity stripe, making all four attempts.

After UNO scored the first basket of the game, McNeese scored the next six points to take an early 8-2 lead. UNO came back to tie the game 10 all with 12 minutes left in the half and then took a one point lead (13-12) with 11:58 left in the half. A three-pointer by Jayln Johnson gave McNeese a 15-13 lead with 11:22 left in the half. From this point on the Cowgirls never relinquished the lead and held as much as a 12 point lead in the first half, that being the halftime score of 41-29.

McNeese held its double digit lead in the second half and outscored the Privateers 41-30 in the second half. McNeese got scoring production from its bench as the Cowgirls' bench outscored UNO 29-13. The Cowgirls also dominated the boards by outrebounding UNO 50-38 with 33 of those coming on the defensive end. James led all players with her career high 11 rebounds. Senior Cecilia Okoye ended the game with 10 rebounds.

UNO had three players score in double figures with Danielle Davis' 21 points. Octavia Wilson scored 11 and Jewel Angelo chipped in 10. Melissa Jensen led the Privateers with nine rebounds.

The Cowgirls will travel to Sam Houston State Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game and then a 4 p.m. game at Lamar Saturday. The Cowgirls will return home Jan. 16 to host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first of four straight home games.