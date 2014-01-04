Bitter cold to invade SW LA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bitter cold to invade SW LA

Freezing temperatures will arrive in Southwest Louisiana on Sunday night as a strong arctic cold front passes through the area late tomorrow morning.

Lows will dip into the middle 20s with a Hard Freeze Watch already in effect for most all of the viewing area Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The coldest core of air will not arrive until Monday night when temperatures will dip into the upper teens north to around 20 degrees in the Lake Charles area.

The Cameron coastline will even see middle 20s Monday night.

This type of cold will kill any tender outdoor vegetation along with tropical plants.

Exposed or poorly insulated exterior water pipes could also rupture with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

Take precautions to protect your plants and pipes starting tomorrow night.

Also, bring pets indoors and check on the elderly including those susceptible to the extreme cold.

It's been many years since Southwest Louisiana has seen these low of temperatures, so prepare for quite a shock when you wake up Monday and Tuesday mornings and step outside!

The good news is that temperatures will begin to warm by Wednesday and will approach 70 Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

