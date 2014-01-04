Former First Lady Barbara Bush leaves Houston hospital

HOUSTON (AP) - Barbara Bush is thanking the staff at a Houston hospital where she was treated for nearly a week for pneumonia.

The former first lady went home today. A family spokesman says the 88-year-old is doing "great."

She and her husband, the 41st president, live in Houston. The nation's longest-married presidential first couple will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary Monday.

