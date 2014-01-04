Lake area gun owners comment on new state gun laws

There are now tighter gun laws in Louisiana as of 2014 and lake area gun owners are commenting.

"It doesn't make me nervous at this point, but it makes me nervous that so many people are trying to tighten up on it," said Mitchell LeBleau.

The tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary brought on the new laws.

"If you have mental issues, you should not have a gun," said David Hargave.

But it has some asking for a better explanation.

"Who gets to decide what mental health issues are," said LeBleau. "If someone has a nervous breakdown and then gets healed up is it still an issue?"

Overall, the gun owners of the lake area seem to agree with the changes.

"Some people are not honest so if you do a background check on somebody it will tell you whether you're good to go or not," said Sweeney Hebert.

"You shouldn't have a problem and you shouldn't be concerned with background checks if everything is done right," said Ricky Austin.

