Newly formed 'CyPhaKids' caters anime, gaming to children - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Newly formed 'CyPhaKids' caters anime, gaming to children

CyPhaKids Director Adrianne Parker with participants. (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) CyPhaKids Director Adrianne Parker with participants. (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
Mackenzie Boudreaux drawing a castle. (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) Mackenzie Boudreaux drawing a castle. (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The anime and sci-fi convention known as CyPhaCon now has a section catered to children.

It's called CyPhaKids, and the group holds monthly activities every first Saturday of the month at The Children's Museum.

Adrianne Parker is the director of CyPhaKids. The non-profit organization is the children's section of a larger convention known as CyPhaCon.

"It's a very large anime, gaming, sci-fi convention and basically what CyPhaKids is, is we take all the fan-dom's, and the nerdy stuff, and we make it designed for kids," explained Parker.

They formed in October, coming up with the idea after noticing most of the CyPhaCon convention activities cater to adults.

"And there's all these panels and all kinds of cool stuff for grownups to do, but there were kids that didn't have anything to do. They were just sitting there or they had to go to grownup panels, so we came up with the idea that there had to be a kids section with crafts and activities and science experiments, and stuff for kids to do," said Parker.

CyPhaKids holds monthly activities, where kids not only have fun but they also learn a thing or two.

Parker says today's focus was on, "The Hobbit, which is a really big movie right now. It was written by Tolkien, and he made it as a children's book originally, and it's a fairy tale, so we're going to focus on fairy tales. And the kids are going to make their own castles, and they will have the ability to write their own fairy tale stories."

Something Staci Boudreaux says her child is excited about.

"They had a really good time. They're excited to talk about fairy tales and also the idea about writing their own fairy tale for the contest they'll be having," said Boudreaux.

And straight from one of the participants, MacKenzie Boudreaux, "I liked it."

For more information on CyPhaCon or CyPhaKids visit: http://www.cyphacon.org/.

For more information on the ‘Write Your Own Fairy Tale' Contest, email the organization at: CyPhaKids@gmail.com.

CyPhaCon will be held April 4-6, 2014.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly