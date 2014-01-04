Newly formed 'CyPhaKids' caters anime, gaming to children

The anime and sci-fi convention known as CyPhaCon now has a section catered to children.

It's called CyPhaKids, and the group holds monthly activities every first Saturday of the month at The Children's Museum.

Adrianne Parker is the director of CyPhaKids. The non-profit organization is the children's section of a larger convention known as CyPhaCon.

"It's a very large anime, gaming, sci-fi convention and basically what CyPhaKids is, is we take all the fan-dom's, and the nerdy stuff, and we make it designed for kids," explained Parker.

They formed in October, coming up with the idea after noticing most of the CyPhaCon convention activities cater to adults.

"And there's all these panels and all kinds of cool stuff for grownups to do, but there were kids that didn't have anything to do. They were just sitting there or they had to go to grownup panels, so we came up with the idea that there had to be a kids section with crafts and activities and science experiments, and stuff for kids to do," said Parker.

CyPhaKids holds monthly activities, where kids not only have fun but they also learn a thing or two.

Parker says today's focus was on, "The Hobbit, which is a really big movie right now. It was written by Tolkien, and he made it as a children's book originally, and it's a fairy tale, so we're going to focus on fairy tales. And the kids are going to make their own castles, and they will have the ability to write their own fairy tale stories."

Something Staci Boudreaux says her child is excited about.

"They had a really good time. They're excited to talk about fairy tales and also the idea about writing their own fairy tale for the contest they'll be having," said Boudreaux.

And straight from one of the participants, MacKenzie Boudreaux, "I liked it."

For more information on CyPhaCon or CyPhaKids visit: http://www.cyphacon.org/.

For more information on the ‘Write Your Own Fairy Tale' Contest, email the organization at: CyPhaKids@gmail.com.

CyPhaCon will be held April 4-6, 2014.

