Pediatric Clinic reopens at Moss Memorial

The Pediatric Clinic at Moss Regional will reopen to the public on Monday, January 6. The clinic had been closed due to state budget cuts in March of 2012.

The clinic will operate on Mondays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

A sickle cell anemia clinic will also be held at the clinic every third Thursday of the month from noon to 4 p.m.

Dr. Patrick Unkel, Pediatric Clinical Instructor said, "Each time I am out there I will have at least one or two residents. What they do is they see the patients, they present, then I go in and see the patients."

The clinic accepts all children, regardless of the family's financial situation.

The clinic is located at 1000 Walters St. in Lake Charles.