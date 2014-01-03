Volunteers in Rayne to build new animal shelter

Instead of going out for a fancy lunch, these college students from Doylestown, Pa. are hard at work building a new animal shelter.

"The animal lover kids are like "No, no, no! We'll eat cheap," said organizer Bryna Donnelly. "Because then every penny can go to the animals."

Donnelly is with Animal Lifeline, a non-profit organization that travels across the country helping communities fix their animal shelters.

"We heard they had a pretty small shelter with small dog kennels and they didn't have any closed sides on their shelter and so, we thought we'd come out here and help them out," said Donnelly.

Donnelly along with 25 volunteers, mainly college students from Delaware Valley College in Doylestown, are building a new 48 x 37 shelter. The facility will be closed-in and will feature bigger kennels for the animals.

"The wind here is terrible," said Donnelly. "So, what we really wanted to accomplish for the shelter and the animals was to get some sides and some walls up to really block the wind and make it a little more comfortable for people to work here and for the animals."

The residents of Rayne showed their appreciation with none other than some good Cajun cooking.

"We said "Look, we're going to get them out here and get them some Cajun hospitality," said Donald Boudreaux of Rayne Animal Control. "Show them how Cajuns cook."

Rayne resident Rachel Wimberley found out about the project through a Facebook post and decided to bring them a nice meal as well.

"I decided to come over here and check it out and bring everybody some good country chicken from Church Point," said Wimberley.

Although the volunteers were eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before, they said they wanted to eat inexpensively to help save money for the shelter.

"We're not starving," said one of the students. "But of course, we really do appreciate the people of Rayne."

If you'd like to help the group, you can contact Rayne City Hall at 334-3121 and ask for Suzette.

