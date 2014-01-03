Lafayette man charged with computer aided solicitation of minor

Detectives with Louisiana State Police, assisted by agents with the FBI, arrested John James Lee, 29, of Lafayette, on Thursday and charged him with computer aided solicitation of a minor.



During an undercover operation on various social networking sites in December, Lee sought out a sexual encounter with a child under the age of 15. Lee also requested photographs of the child that were sexual in nature.



Detectives posing as the child arranged a meeting with Lee at a location in Lafayette Parish.

Lee arrived at the meeting location and was taken into custody without incident on Thursday by Detectives. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for computer aided solicitation of a minor and production of child pornography.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.