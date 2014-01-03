Crime Roundup: Sulphur duo charged in cruelty case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crime Roundup: Sulphur duo charged in cruelty case

Christy Lynn Meche and Joshua Jay Phillips. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Christy Lynn Meche and Joshua Jay Phillips. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Sulphur man and woman have been charged in connection with an October incident that left a 2-year-old with a broken leg, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Christy Lynn Meche, 28, and Joshua Jay Phillips, 33, were arrested Thursday afternoon. Phillips has been charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile while Meche was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Myers said Phillips told detectives he struck the child with a closed fist. Meche said she was present in the home during the incident but failed to report it, Myers said.

Judge Kent Savoie set Phillips' bond at $50,000 and Meche's at $15,000.

Myers said the child was removed from the home by the Department of Children & Family Services.

 

Lake Charles man charged with robbery

A 37-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with first-degree robbery, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Sylvester Barrett was arrested Thursday by city police.

"Barrett is a convicted felon with numerous arrests," said spokesman Sgt. Richard Harrell.

Bond was set at $250,000.

 

