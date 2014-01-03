Leesville PD announce arrests from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

The following arrests have been reported by the Leesville Police Department from December 27, 2013 to January 2, 2014:

Curtis Cheley, a 37-year-old black male, was charged with Contempt of Court FTA-Arraignment and booked on a $5,000 bond.

Heather Christine Coleman, a 31-year-old white female, was charged with Prohibited Acts-Drug Paraphernalia and booked on a $1,000 bond.

Keefur Dunn, a 20-year-old black male, was booked on charges of Contempt of Court FTA-Trial and Contempt of Court-Probation Violation. Bond was denied in the case.

Ronnie A. Edwards III, a 36-year-old white male, was charged with Theft by Check and booked on a $500 bond.

Catherine Blake Fleming, a 27-year-old white female, was charged with Driving Under Suspension and False Certificates (Switched MVI) and booked with a $500 bond for each charge.

Steven Damarkus Hayes, a 21-year-old black male, was charged with Disturbing the Peace-Loud and Profane and Simple Assault and booked with a $500 bond for each charge.

Brennan David McDaniel, a 25-year-old white male, was charged with Disturbing the Peace-Loud and Profane and booked on a $500 bond.

Elizabeth Latina Mumphrey, a 32-year-old white female, was booked on charges of Disturbing the Peace ($500 bond), Resisting an Officer ($1,000 bond) and Battery of a Police Officer ($5,000).

Jasmine M. Roberts, a 19-year-old black female, was charged with Theft by Shoplifting and booked on a $1,500 bond.

James Melchior Schwery, a 36-year-old white male, was charged with Contempt of Court FTA-Arraignment and booked on a $5,000 bond.

Willas M. Smith, a 26-year-old black male, was booked on charges of Criminal Damage to Property ($1,000 bond), Resisting an Officer ($1,000 bond) and Criminal Trespass ($500 bond).

Veronica Estrella Vicente, a 26-year-old white female, was booked on charges of Contempt of Court FTA-Arraignment ($5,000 bond), Issuing Worthless Checks ($500 bond) and Issuing Worthless Checks ($500 bond).

Trevor Delane West, a 22-year-old white male, was booked on charges of Disturbing the Peace ($500 bond) and Resisting an Officer ($1,000 bond).

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.