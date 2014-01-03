Jamie Berzas & Cajun Tradition to perform Jan. 4

Jamie Berzas & Cajun Tradition will perform on Saturday, January 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, located at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice.

The performance is being presented as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show.



Tickets go on sale Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and general admission seating.

For more information, call the Eunice Mayor's Office at 337-457-7389 or visit www.eunice-la.com.

