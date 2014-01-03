Disturbance leads to attempted murder charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Disturbance leads to attempted murder charge

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

Lafayette Police responded to a local hospital on January 1 in reference to a stabbing.

The victim, a 31-year-old male, advised that he was involved in a disturbance with the suspect at a residence in the 100 block of Roy Street.  

During the disturbance, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a sharp object.  The victim did not immediately seek medical attention, and police were not called to the scene.

The victim was later transported to the hospital by the suspect. The victim remains in critical condition.  The suspect, Ronkeisha Lavine, 30, of Lafayette, was arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. 

The investigation remains ongoing.   

 

