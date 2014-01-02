86-year-old Edwin Edwards may still return to politics - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

86-year-old Edwin Edwards may still return to politics

Edwin Edwards. (Source: L'Auberge Casino Resort)

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards may still run for one of Louisiana's congressional seats in 2014.

Edwards, 86, is neither confirming nor denying rumors of his 2014 political campaign for the 6th congressional district, according to an interview with the Times-Picayune. The political blog Hayride and politico.com report that he is "thinking about running for the seat."

Edwards was governor of Louisiana for 16 years. He also spent seven years in the House of Representatives. In 2001, he was found guilty of racketeering charges and spent eight years in prison.

As a convicted felon, Edwards cannot run for a state office without a pardon. There is no such limitation for him to run for federal office.

If Edwards enters the race, he will be running against Republicans Dan Claitor, a state senator, and Paul Dietzel, a businessman. Rep. Bill Cassidy is vacating the seat to run for Senate.

