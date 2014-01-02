Crime Roundup: Lake Charles man charged with third-offense DWI - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crime Roundup: Lake Charles man charged with third-offense DWI

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

A 38-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with third-offense DWI, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Gerald Germaine Carter was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Tuesday night near the intersection of Broad and Kingsley streets.

Carter was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

Bond was set at $11,000.

 

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Raqueal Bettis Bellard, 33, Lake Charles: identity theft, simple criminal damage to property $500 to $50,000, unauthorized use of an access card over $500. Bond: $30,000.

• Michael Anthony Hilerio, 33, Sulphur: three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. Bond: $15,000.

• Nathaniel James Rankins, 38, Lake Charles: drug possession with intent to distribute, simple battery. Bond: $10,500.

• Marcus Dwayne Patterson, 32, Lake Charles: second-offense marijuana possession. Bond: $10,000.

• Chad A. Meaux, 30, Crowley: second-offense marijuana possession. Bond: $10,000.

• Clarence Joseph Washington Jr., 61, Lake Charles: drug possession. Bond: $10,000.

• Larry Jermaine Chatman, 30, Lake Charles: battery or a correctional facility employee. Bond: $10,000.

 

Sulphur police reported the following arrests:

• Francisco Javier Razo, 31, Sulphur: DWI, suspended license, resisting arrest.

 

