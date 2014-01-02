Sections of Old Spanish Trail closed through Jan. 10

Sections of Old Spanish Trail near the Georgia Gulf Plant will be closed through Jan. 10 as workers repair the train track.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Division of Engineering and Public Works said the closure is set for 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.