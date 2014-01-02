Gingerbread house contest winners announced - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gingerbread house contest winners announced

Posted By Michael Cooper
LAKE CHARLES, LA -

The annual Gingerbread House Contest People's Choice winners were announced Tuesday at the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau's Welcome Center.

All month, residents and tourists visiting the Welcome Center along with Visit Lake Charles Facebook fans voted on the People's Choice Awards.

In the children's division, visitors and fans selected Jamie Robert's class at J.I. Watson Middle School. Their theme was a house divided with one side as Halloween Town and the other side as Christmas Town. Halloween Town featured a candy corn roof and cocoa pebble dirt while Christmas town incorporated an M&M roof and coconut snow.

In the adult division, the gingerbread house by Rebecca Foy with the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel earned the most votes. 

Rebecca created a Christmas tree house featuring branches with miniature gingerbread men, ribbons and snowmen.

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau's annual Mardi Gras Shoebox Float contest is around the corner.

Decorate a traditional cardboard shoebox with items such as glitter, glue, feathers, beads, sequins and more. Register at www.visitlakecharles.org/shoebox.

For more information, contact the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau at 337-436-9588 or check out www.visitlakecharles.org.

