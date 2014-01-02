Hometown Patriot: Zachary Parker - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hometown Patriot: Zachary Parker

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

This week's Hometown Patriot is a Moss Bluff native who continues his recovery after an explosion in Afghanistan made him a triple amputee.

In June of 2012, U.S. Army Specialist Zachary Parker was about to wrap up his one-year tour of duty in Afghanistan when tragedy struck on his last mission. An IED exploded, severely injuring Zach and several others. Grandmother Olga Parker remembers being told of the tragedy.

"He lost the right leg up into the hip, the left arm up into the shoulder and the left leg was down below the knee, and it's now above the knee," said Olga.

"It's been complete devastation, I suppose, to all of us. Just seeing him and the rest of those young men that have lost limbs and parts of their bodies," said Olga. 

Several fundraisers have been held for the family by several organizations, including one sponsored by a group called Little Troopers and the American Legion.

It was brought up to me at the American Legion. Anytime they want to do anything for one of our soldiers, especially one who gave up so much for our country, we will be there.

Zach spent the holidays with friends and family in the Lake Area and is headed back to San Antonio.

Zach says he's about halfway through his physical therapy, and he's had over 60 surgeries.

He says he plans to move back here and build a house in two years.

His wife also serves in the military and left to serve in Kuwait on December 19.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

