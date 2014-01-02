First 2014 baby born in the Lake Area

Valerie and Stephen Robinson, along with their sons Tajae and Josiah, welcomed an addition to the family on Wednesday. Aiden Robinson was the first child born in the new year in the Lake Area. (Source: Women & Children’s Hospital)

He hasn't even taken his first look at the world, but already the world, at least here in Southwest Louisiana, knows who he is.





Aiden Robinson is the Lake Area's first baby of 2014. He was born at 8:04 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.





"It feels great. It wasn't planned," said Aiden's mom, Valerie. "I didn't want to be in the ER on New Year's Day, but it feels great."





It started with severe New Year's Eve contractions.





"(I was) feeling it a little more excruciating, and the pain was coming a little bit more, so I called the hospital," Valerie said. "(I asked,) 'Should I stay at home and wait it out?' and they said come now. I'm glad I did."





For dad Stephen, the early arrival was a pleasant surprise.





"They said, 'No, you're going to be delivering the baby today,'" he said. "You're going to be able to hold him today, and that was a big shock. And then to find out that he was the first one in the local area, that was pretty cool too."





Aiden is the Robinson's third son. And although they've gone through labor and delivery twice before, they said each time is different and just as memorable.





"Since he was born and that first look it was just like 'Wow, I see my other two kids in him already.'" Valerie said. "It's just an incredible feeling."





An incredible feeling for a family and a birth date no one will ever forget.

