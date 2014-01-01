UPDATE: Two arrested in connection with Jennings homicide

Police said this home in Jennings may have been the location of a homicide Tuesday night. Ruston Reed's body was found Wednesday. (Monica Grimaldo / KPLC)

One man is dead and two men are in custody after a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Jennings, authorities said.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Ruston Reed was found in the grass on the side of Racca Road with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Jennings Police Chief Todd D'Albor told KPLC that Reed had no form of identification, so they had to use media outlets and social media to help determine his identity.

Two Jennings men were arrested late Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

Keagan Reon, 21, is facing a charge of second-degree murder. His bond was set at $500,000 by Judge Steve Gunnell.

Jules Batiste, 22, was picked up on a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and his bond was set at $75,000.

Authorities said Reon and Reed may have been friends and were together the night of the shooting. Authorities also said that Batiste's home may have been the location of the shooting.

KPLC's Monica Grimaldo spoke with a neighbor of Batiste.

The neighbor, who refused to be identified, said that Batiste appeared to live by himself and that Reon was never seen around before. The neighbor said he/she did not hear a gunshot as he/she was at work.

Police are still working on a motive and looking for the weapon used.

Monica Grimaldo also attempted to speak with Reon's family.

"We are not making any comments, but do want to say we are sorry for Rusty's family," a family spokesman said.

