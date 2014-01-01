Two men arrested in connection with Jennings homicide - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Two arrested in connection with Jennings homicide

Keagan Reon. (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Keagan Reon. (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Jules Batiste. (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Jules Batiste. (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Police said this home in Jennings may have been the location of a homicide Tuesday night. Ruston Reed's body was found Wednesday. (Monica Grimaldo / KPLC) Police said this home in Jennings may have been the location of a homicide Tuesday night. Ruston Reed's body was found Wednesday. (Monica Grimaldo / KPLC)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

One man is dead and two men are in custody after a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Jennings, authorities said.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Ruston Reed was found in the grass on the side of Racca Road with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Jennings Police Chief Todd D'Albor told KPLC that Reed had no form of identification, so they had to use media outlets and social media to help determine his identity.

Two Jennings men were arrested late Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

Keagan Reon, 21, is facing a charge of second-degree murder. His bond was set at $500,000 by Judge Steve Gunnell. 

Jules Batiste, 22, was picked up on a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and his bond was set at $75,000.

Authorities said Reon and Reed may have been friends and were together the night of the shooting. Authorities also said that Batiste's home may have been the location of the shooting.

KPLC's Monica Grimaldo spoke with a neighbor of Batiste.

The neighbor, who refused to be identified, said that Batiste appeared to live by himself and that Reon was never seen around before. The neighbor said he/she did not hear a gunshot as he/she was at work.

Police are still working on a motive and looking for the weapon used.

Monica Grimaldo also attempted to speak with Reon's family.

"We are not making any comments, but do want to say we are sorry for Rusty's family," a family spokesman said.

KPLC will have more on later editions.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly