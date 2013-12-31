McNeese Women's Basketball Coach Williams talks Southeastern - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Women's Basketball Coach Williams talks Southeastern

McNeese Women's Basketball is gearing up to play Southeastern this Thursday. The match up will open Southland conference play for the season. The Cowgirls are coming off a 57-82 loss to Baylor, which broke a three game win streak. Though, the Cowgirls are undefeated at home, with Southland conference comes challenges. But, Coach Brooks Williams is confident in her team saying big games, like 9th ranked Baylor, has prepared them for SLC play.

"Our whole non-conference schedule has been really good, its challenged us, its make us uncomfortable, and we've been successful and not as successful as we've wanted to be. Southeastern's played a really tough non-conference schedule and I think it has certainly prepared them for conference play, and we're looking for a tough battle, as we always have with them. They've got a lot of team members back from last year, they've got a pre-season all-conference member back in the post, and they're going to be tough." -Williams

