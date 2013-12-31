Suspect in custody after reported bank robbery

The suspect from a reported robbery at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana on La. 14 was apprehended on Enterprise Boulevard. (Lee Peck / KPLC)

A suspect is in custody after a reported robbery at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana at 2440 La. 14. (Monica Grimaldo / KPLC)

A suspect is in custody after a robbery at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana on La. 14 Tuesday afternoon.

The Lake Charles Police Department says 30-year-old Delwin Dean Boudreaux of Ragley entered the bank and demanded money. After obtaining the money, Boudreaux fled the scene.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation and said they received a call regarding the suspect fleeing the location. The sheriff's office conducted a felony traffic stop at Enterprise Boulevard and Belden near Interstate 10, where Boudreaux was taken into custody. his bond was set at $250,000.

In the parking lot of the Popeye's on Enterprise, there was an older-model white extended cab pickup with its doors open at the time of the arrest. The truck and a section of the parking lot were surrounded by yellow crime tape.

KPLC's Lee Peck spoke with a witness about the arrest.

"I was coming out of Popeye's, and I saw a police man and a few police cars," the witness said. "They were pulling people over, telling people to move out of the way. Then I saw their guns out and I saw them run after this man and they jacked him up against the car.

"And searched him. (They were) pulling out money, bankrolls. At least a couple of thousand."

The witness also said Boudreaux was not the only one in the truck.

"It was children. Two males, a female and a baby. He looked like he was about one. They just started arresting him, and I heard the girl saying 'My baby, my baby!,'" said the witness.

The witness says the arrest came in as a surprise.

"It's in my neighborhood too, so, it's like quiet around here, and you don't ever see anything like this pop off," said the witness. "It was unexpected."

