Children's Museum announces January activities

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The following is a news release from the Children's Museum:

The Children's Museum has announced the following events for the month of January:

 

Wednesday, January 1: New Year's Day

Happy New Year! The museum will be closed.

Thursday, January 2: ArtSpace Workshop

Join us at 11 a.m. for a "Your Choice" ArtSpace Workshop. You may choose to make either fairy or bumble bee wings or a magnificent monster masks. Class is limited to 20 children.

Friday, January 3: Giant Pinwheels

Create a giant pinwheel to bring home. Class begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Also join us for finger painting in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 4: CyPhaKids in Middle Earth

At 11 a.m., join CyPhaCon and learn about the characters in The Hobbit and various other folklore and fairy tales.

Friday, January 10: Spirograph

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace and play with this classic geometric drawing toy that produces mathematical roulette curves.

Saturday, January 11: Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show

"Liquid Nitrogen Isn't Just Cool … It's Freezing"

Join us at 11 a.m. and create dry ice from carbon dioxide, make a water egg, and shatter frozen tubing, flowers, etc. with Kyle Brunner of Sasol!

Friday, January 17: Playdough

Join us in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and build something fun with Playdough!

Monday, January 20: Dove of Peace Workshop

We will paint a dove, which symbolizes "peace" in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Class begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Friday, January 24: Swirl'n Spin Art

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace and experiment with exciting designs using our Swirl'n Spin art machine!

Friday, January 31: Pasta Necklaces

Make your own fun pasta necklace in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

 

The Children's Museum is located at 327 Broad Street downtown Lake Charles.

Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $7.50 for children and adults. Call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org for a complete list of admission fees, memberships and birthday party information.

