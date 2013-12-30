McNeese Men's Bball gearing up for Southeastern

McNeese Men's Basketball finally back at Burton Coliseum this Thursday after a nine road game stint, and with the road came struggles. However, McNeese did challenge big teams like Texas A&M, LSU, and Michigan State. This week, they kick off Southland Conference play, and Coach Simmons says those big teams helped prepare them for Southeastern.

"They know, uh are familiar with the teams that we're going to play in the league. A lot of times when you're playing on the road, playing in a different environment, you know it's always the unknown. So we are vary familiar with Southeastern Louisiana. They beat us in the conference tournament and that's the thing that goes through my mind, how well they shot the basketball. But I've always said, you always have the advantage when you're at home."