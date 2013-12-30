Lake Charles to perform city-wide hydrant flushing program

The City of Lake Charles will be performing a city-wide hydrant flushing program over the next several months.

The program will begin Sunday night and continue for approximately 60 days. The flushing is set for 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Friday each week.

"Customers may experience some rusty water," city manager Scott Raymond said in a news release. "In most cases, the water should clear up shortly if the customer flushes their lines for several minutes."

Raymond said customers with severe or lingering discolored water should call the department of water quality at 337-491-1598 during the week or 337-491-1483 after hours.