Lake Charles man again charged with intentional exposure to AIDS

A Lake Charles man who has a history of arrests by the Lake Charles Police Department has now been arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.



Brice Dominic Joseph was arrested Sunday night.

"We were called to North Simmons Street for a disturbance," Sheriff's Office spokesman James McGee said. "Joseph was involved in an altercation. He pulled out a knife and threatened to stab multiple subjects."

Joseph, who is HIV positive, was transported to a local hospital.



"(Joseph) tried to put blood on a deputy," McGee said. "He was at the hospital, and he pulled a needle out of his arm and tried to throw blood on a deputy."

Joseph was charged with aggravated assault, intentional exposure to AIDS, public intimidation and retaliation and disturbing the peace. Bond is pending in the case.

The arrest comes two months after Joseph was released from the Calcasieu Correction Center.

About two weeks ago, Joseph spoke with KPLC in an exclusive interview and admitted he's had a "not so good history" with the Lake Charles Police Department. You can read that story HERE.

"If you look at my arrest history with the Lake Charles City Police... They don't like me," Joseph said at the time.

Joseph was also arrested in March. Read that story HERE. According to Joseph he was at a local barber shop and called the cops on some kids. When police arrived they arrested Joseph for allegedly locking two boys in a closet. He was charged with two counts of false imprisonment, but it was what happened at the jail with an officer that landed Joseph on the news.

"The officer was all in my face, and he just hit me. Then they came in an hour later saying that I had spit on him, but he had spit on me. I said no... That man spit on me. I never spit on him," Joseph said.

Joseph was also charged with intentional exposure of the AIDS virus. He served eight months in the Calcasieu Correctional Center before his release in October. He was on house arrest with an ankle monitor until striking a deal Dec. 16, pleading guilty to the two false imprisonment charges. The other charge was dismissed.

"I want people to know that I don't have AIDS. The charges right here were dismissed due to the fact that I don't have AIDS and they say even if I did -- spitting won't cause it," said Joseph.

Joseph claims his HIV status puts him at no risk and when it comes to LCPD he said, "I wouldn't spit on them if they were on fire."

The Calcasieu District Attorney's Office said the officer in the case didn't have a problem with a reduction of the charge. Based on the terms of the plea deal, Joseph received credit for time served. Joseph said he's also talking with his attorney about a possible legal suit against the Lake Charles Police Department.

