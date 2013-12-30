Local ophthalmologist to discuss eye health

Local ophthalmologist Brian Mikulla, M.D., will discuss eye health at the next Healthy Woman seminar, set for January 9 at 3350 Country Club Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6 p.m.



Women & Children's Hospital (WCH) is hosting this free event. The seminar is titled "E – ‘eye' – E – ‘eye' Ohhh…Look at those Eyes."



Representatives from Kenmark Optical will provide eyewear and sunglasses for attendees to sample, and Lisa Nunez, a Cosmetologist with The Total Look, will provide information on permanent eye liner.



Mikulla is an ophthalmologist with Falgoust Eye Medical and Surgical and an independent member of the medical staff at WCH.

Register for this event at www.women-childrens.com/healthywoman or call Lisa Guerrero at 337-475-4064 to reserve your place by January 6.