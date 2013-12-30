Calcasieu libraries announce programs for Jan. 5-11

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following activities for Jan. 5-11, 2014:

Programs for adults:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Microsoft Excel 2010: 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8. Adults will cover the basics of Microsoft Excel 2010. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Computer Basics: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9. Adults with little to no computer experience will learn the basics of using a computer. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Photo Finish: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9. Adults will design a scrapbook page using photos and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Start the New Year with a New Job: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9. Attendees will learn more about how to land one of the thousands of new industry jobs coming to Southwest Louisiana. Participants will receive a resource guide and information on the 6 steps to industry employment.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, January 6. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Adult Book Discussion: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7. Adults will discuss "Happy Birthday" by Danielle Steel.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Book Discussion for Adults: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7. Adults will discuss "Big Stone Gap" by Adriana Tirgiani. Coffee will be served and recommendations for the next read will be given out.

Southwest Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Library, 411 Pujo Street, 721-7110

Tidbits of History: Exploring the Saint Landry Parish Archives: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7. St. Landry Parish archivist Keith Fontenot will discuss the various types of records to be found in the Opelousas courthouse, many of which are of great importance to local genealogists searching for their Acadian and French Canadian ancestors.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Creating Bows: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8. Adults will listen to a book talk, create a bow, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 6. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 10. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Programs for teenagers:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Teen Writer's Group: 4:30 p.m., Monday, January 6. Teens who love writing will share writing tips and tricks with other teens. Registration is required.

Gamer's Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9. Teens who love game playing and creating will meet to test their abilities. The club meets on the first Thursday of each month. Registration is required.

Anime/Manga Art Contest: During branch hours through January 13. Students and adults who love to draw anime or manga are invited to submit original work. For information on how to enter, visit www.calcasieulibrary.org or call the Central Library Teen Librarian at 721-7121.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Whimsical Fairy Crafts: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9. Teens will make fairy doors for indoors or out. Registration is required.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Music Speaks: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9. Teens will bring their musical playlists to discuss.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Iowa Chess Club: 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 8. Open to all ages. Tutorials for newbies are available upon request half an hour before start time. Check with facilitator in advance for more information. Registration is required.

Tips for ACT Testing: 3:30 p.m., Thursday, January 9. McNeese Mathematics Professor, Darren Alcock, will provide helpful advice on taking the ACT test. Registration is required.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Teen Advisory Board: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11. The Moss Bluff TAB Group (grades 6-12) will meet to discuss and plan programs for the library.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8. Teens will play games on the Wii console.

Programs for children:



Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 8.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 6.

Fun with Fideaux: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 7. The SWLA Humane Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library where children can read a book aloud to them. Each dog is supervised by their handler.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Twisty Art: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7. The Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk, create an art masterpiece, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Crafty Kids Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8.

Build Your Creativity: 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8. Children will make friends as they build creations with the supplied Lego bricks.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8.

Story Time: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8.

Ravenous Readers Book Club: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9. The Book Club will discuss "The One and Only Ivan" by Katherine Applegate. The next selection, "Crispin: The Cross of Lead" will be handed out.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

There's a Moose on the Loose: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7. The Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk, and create a headband. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Author/Illustrator Peggy Borel: 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 6. Local author and illustrator, Peggy Borel, will read from her new book "Teach Me! ABC!" during story time. A book signing will follow.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 9:30 a.m., Thursday, January 9.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.