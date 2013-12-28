Kids surpass fundraising goal, in lieu of presents

KPLC first brought you the story December 11 about three fourth graders with December birthdays. But instead of birthday presents, the kids asked classmates to bring $10 each to help build a freshwater well in a developing country.

Originally the children hoped to raise $400 to donate to Samaritan's Purse for their Freshwater Well program.

Well, the children raised more than double that amount. They raised $1,000 which was enough money to purchase two freshwater wells, in addition to two goats, one lamb and a few baby chicks for families in need.

For more information on Samaritan's Purse and the Freshwater wells: http://www.samaritanspurse.org/donation-items/freshwater-wells/

