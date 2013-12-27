Caitlyn Kudrecki and her journey through tennis - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Caitlyn Kudrecki and her journey through tennis

Caitlyn Kudrecki has been playing tennis for just 3 years. But her lack of experience never stopped her from reaching for her dream: to be on a college tennis team.

"Most girls just gave up, and they've practiced all their lives, but me it only took me 3 or 4 years to get where I am right now." -Caitlyn Kudrecki

And with the help of her qualified coach AJ Varnado, those dreams became attainable.

"he's part of our family. He's our best friend. He's really stuck by her no matter what." -Christine Kudrecki

"she's put about 20 to 25 hours a week into training, so that actually shows me about how much she's dedicated her time to the sport." -AJ Varnado

But making it this far wasn't without facing hardships and adversity along the way. Caitlyn says many of her friends didn't understand the time commitment that tennis requires.

"she's sacrificed a lot of things that most teenagers would not be willing to sacrifice, to meet her goal, which is to play college tennis." - Christine

"I've lost a lot of friends since they like don't understand what I've been through. But I still never gave up." - Caitlyn

"She's sacrificed a lot and by her sacrificing, it didn't go undone." - AJ

Her overwhelming amount of dedication and determination paid off.

"The only dream I ever had was to be a college tennis player, and I've made it. I'm going to Southern Wesleyan University." - Caitlyn

Where she will get to live out her dream of being a college tennis player.

"People don't follow their dreams like they used to, and so people always fall short of what they want to do. And so being a college tennis player really means a lot to me because I never fall short of my dream." - Caitlyn

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly