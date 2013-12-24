Calcasieu libraries announce programs for Dec. 29-Jan. 4 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu libraries announce programs for Dec. 29-Jan. 4

(Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

All branches of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, December 31 and Wednesday, January 1. 

Materials may be dropped off in the Book Drop boxes located at each branch. Items can be renewed online at www.calcasieulibrary.org and clicking on the My Account icon at the top of the page. 

Patrons can also renew items by calling 437-4153 or toll free at 1-800-240-0212, and following the directions you hear. A library card number and PIN number will be needed for both.

 

Various Calcasieu Parish Library location have announced the following activities for December 29 – January 4:

Programs for adults:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Bling Date with a Book: During regular hours.  Adults can pick up a wrapped book to check out for a surprise read.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History:  9:30 a.m., Monday, December 30.  Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Monday, December 30.   The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Friday, January 3. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

 

Programs for children:

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Family Fitness Time:  1:00 p.m., Friday, January 3.  Families can get into shape with library staff.

 

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services, visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

